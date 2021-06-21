Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $2,065.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00407283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011435 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

