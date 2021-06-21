Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 57,707 shares.The stock last traded at $120.00 and had previously closed at $129.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $852.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $6,832,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

