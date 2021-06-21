Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $283.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

