Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Shares Up 0.1%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.01. 23,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 21,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTBAF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

