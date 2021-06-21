Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several research firms have commented on GPEAF. HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

