GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of GrowGeneration worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $40.00 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.