Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Hits $6.45 on Top Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $6.45 or 0.00020361 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00055342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00677700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00080078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038856 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,465 coins and its circulating supply is 339,890 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

