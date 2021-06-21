Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Trading Down 12.7%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)’s share price fell 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

