Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Reaches $12.94 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $58,571.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00410139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,353,465 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

