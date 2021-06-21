GXChain Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.04 million and $6.88 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,336,632 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

