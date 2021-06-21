Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 25,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 103,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.49 million and a P/E ratio of 134.67.
In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$543,333.78.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.