Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 25,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 103,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.49 million and a P/E ratio of 134.67.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

