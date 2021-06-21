Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWC traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,823. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

