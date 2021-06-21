HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002619 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $56.22 million and approximately $43.92 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

