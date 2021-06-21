Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $615.34 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $615.34 million and $44.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00085425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.20 or 0.00679537 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,078,119,524 coins and its circulating supply is 10,207,177,524 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

