Harrow Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $8,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

