Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $50.51 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.51 or 0.00158324 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and $856,915.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000952 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 611,222 coins and its circulating supply is 576,393 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.