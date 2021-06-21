Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $201,363.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $201,363.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

