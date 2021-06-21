Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.94 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $110.94 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00025073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,976.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.77 or 0.06000483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.01483530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00409385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00683951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00410830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,837,605 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

