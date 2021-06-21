HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

