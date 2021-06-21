Head-To-Head Comparison: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 LCI Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 82.76%. LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% LCI Industries 6.51% 23.05% 9.19%

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.16 $158.44 million $6.49 19.81

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

