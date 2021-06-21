Head-To-Head Review: Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) vs. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and G1 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 806.69 -$37.14 million N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics $45.28 million 19.47 -$99.25 million ($2.62) -8.00

Prometheus Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prometheus Biosciences and G1 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 G1 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.40, indicating a potential upside of 159.67%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics -159.11% -45.95% -36.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prometheus Biosciences beats G1 Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with first line colorectal cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative to evaluate trilaciclib for neoadjuvant treatment of locally advanced breast cancer; and license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.