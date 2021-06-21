Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 28,897 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.