Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 86,543 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Popular worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

