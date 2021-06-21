Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 125,273 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 49,909.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,273 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $91.76 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

