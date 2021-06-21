Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Olin worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

OLN stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

