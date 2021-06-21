Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Coherent worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $262.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.89. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

