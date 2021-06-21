Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $44.25 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.