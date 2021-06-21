Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1,650.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,014,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

