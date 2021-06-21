Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 811.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,780 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $43,087,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.