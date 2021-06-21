Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $14.82 Million in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.84% of GoPro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $71,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

