Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

SHAK stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

