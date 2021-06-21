Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 657,017 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12,090.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,017 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of People’s United Financial worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.85 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

