Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 520,884 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 520,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.55% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $576,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

