Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

