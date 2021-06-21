Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 299,463 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299,463 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.84 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.