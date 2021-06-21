Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 98,629 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,629 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

