Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $13.92 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $186.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

