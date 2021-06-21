Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BlackRock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.8% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $840.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $847.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

