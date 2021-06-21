HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

