Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $260.16 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $260.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035187 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00217245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00033965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007178 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,624,030,069 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

