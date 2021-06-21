HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $295.47 million and approximately $97,612.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006404 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003232 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00045636 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039474 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

