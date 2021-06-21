Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Helios Technologies worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.