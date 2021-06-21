Helium (HNT) Hits Market Cap of $985.10 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $11.29 or 0.00034828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $985.10 million and $15.48 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00217360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.92 or 0.04008636 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,290,909 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

