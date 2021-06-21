Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $119,699.21

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Helix has a market cap of $119,699.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00023762 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002407 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.