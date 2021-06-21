Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.54

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00011248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $247.49 million and approximately $219,095.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00385110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

