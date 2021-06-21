HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €102.70 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €102.70 ($120.82) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

HFG remained flat at $€82.34 ($96.87) during trading on Monday. 878,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12 month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

