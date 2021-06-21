HempCoin (THC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $582.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and $582.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,406,035 coins and its circulating supply is 262,270,885 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

