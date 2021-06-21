Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 131,563 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $906.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

