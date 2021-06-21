Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

