Herman Miller (MLHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

